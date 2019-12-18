Advanced 50-nm floating gate NOR Flash ICs target power-sensitive applications

XMC, a core subsidiary of Unigroup, announced the mass production status of new SPI NOR Flash series – XM25QWxxC, with the industry’s advanced 50nm Floating Gate NOR Flash manufacturing process, which features wide voltage range and low power consumption, offering excellent design flexibility for IoT, wearable and other power consumption sensitive applications.

The read speed of XM25QWxxC family is up to 108MHz within full power supply range from 1.65V to 3.6V(supported in all Single/Dual/Quad I/O and QPI mode), which offers much faster and stronger performance than other suppliers in all supply voltage range, WITHOUT any slow-down of the clock speed after the supply voltage drops. The transfer rates can outperform standard 8 and 16-bit Parallel Flash memories. The Continuous Read Mode allows for efficient memory access with as few as 8-clocks of instruction-overhead to read a 24-bit address, allowing true XIP (execute in place) operation.

XM25QWxxC supports SOP8 and USON8 packages, which can help customer develop products with compact physical dimensions.