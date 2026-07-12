AI racks hit 100 kW. Silicon can’t keep up.

Join our July 14 webinar on SiC and GaN strategies for AI power delivery: from grid to GPU

AI workloads are pushing rack power levels past 100 kW, and silicon-based architectures are hitting their limits trying to keep up. Increasingly, the answer lies in wide bandgap semiconductors. This webinar goes deep on how SiC and GaN are enabling the next generation of AI power delivery, from the utility connection all the way down to the processor.

In our July 14th EEWorld webinar, we’ll cover the system-level design strategies that matter most right now:

Distributed power architectures for high-density racks

High-frequency switching with SiC and GaN

PSU and bus converter optimization

How AI is improving its own infrastructure through predictive thermal management and real-time energy optimization

We’ll be chatting with Asif Jakwani, a semiconductor executive with more than 30 years in power electronics. Jakwani led onsemi’s Advanced Power Division to the number two global position in SiC and now advises on AI data center infrastructure investments. He brings a system-level perspective that bridges engineering and business, exactly the kind of viewpoint that makes a technical conversation worth having.

Attendees qualify for a certificate of completion, a nice bonus for anyone tracking professional development hours.

If you’re working anywhere along the grid-to-GPU path, this one is worth blocking on your calendar. And as always, come with questions. That’s what makes these sessions worthwhile.

Register here