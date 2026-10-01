Arrowfly Launches AI for Engineers

New year-round initiative unites a dedicated news desk, a flagship conference, original research, and an advisory board, grounded in the engineering community’s most trusted editorial brands.

Arrowfly announces the launch of AI for Engineers, a year-round resource for engineers and technical leaders applying artificial intelligence in their work. Anchored by Arrowfly’s network of 20+ flagship engineering brands, collectively reaching 2.1 million verified industry readers, 29 million website visitors, 1.6 million email subscribers, and generating 202 million monthly impressions, AI for Engineers brings together four interconnected pillars: a dedicated News Desk, a flagship annual conference, and an Advisory Board. Together, they form a year-round platform equipping engineers with practical knowledge, peer connections, and professional guidance as AI reshapes the engineering profession.

The demand is already there. More than 30,000 engineering and technical professionals have engaged with AI topics across Arrowfly’s engineering portfolio through webinars, newsletters, and editorial content. Engineering organizations are now investing in AI across every core function, from design and R&D to automation, manufacturing operations, cybersecurity, and workforce development. As AI adoption accelerates, the need for practical, hands-on knowledge is becoming increasingly important. AI for Engineers was built to meet that demand: a year-round destination combining rigorous editorial coverage, peer-driven applied learning, and an advisory structure accountable to practitioners.

Four Pillars, One Mission

News Desk: The AI for Engineers News Desk puts specialized editors inside each engineering discipline to report on how AI is changing the work: the tools practitioners are adopting, the workflows being rebuilt, and the decisions engineers are navigating right now. Backed by more than 20 engineering brands and 2.1 million verified readers, it is the only editorial resource built from the ground up for engineers who are already building with AI.

Live Event: AI for Engineers takes place September 20–22, 2027, at M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas. The three-day conference brings together an expected 700 engineers and technical leaders to learn how AI is being designed, built, and deployed across the product and plant lifecycle. Engineers attending arrive with a shared pressure: leadership has committed to AI, budgets are moving, and the question is how to build something that works. The program spans five discipline-specific content tracks covering Engineering Design and Automation, Medical Devices and Medtech, Robotics, Energy and Electronics, and Industrial Operations and Smart Manufacturing, drawing mechanical engineers, design engineers, CAD/CAE specialists, product development managers, R&D directors, medical device engineers, regulatory affairs professionals, clinical engineers, biomedical researchers, robotics engineers, automation engineers, warehouse operations managers, systems integrators, manufacturing executives, and electrical engineers. The format combines daily keynotes, editorial sessions, pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings, and speaking slots, with Day 3 closing in peer-to-peer guided conversations structured around specific AI topics. A welcome reception on Day 1 and an offsite dinner on Day 2 round out the program. Attendees leave with practical, vendor-tested AI workflows they can apply immediately.

Registration for AI for Engineers 2027 is open now. Engineers and technical leaders can register at aiforengineers.arrowfly.com/event.

Original Research: The AI for Engineers research program launches the 2027 Outlook of AI, an original peer-to-peer study spanning five engineering disciplines: AI in Engineering Design and Simulation, AI in Medical Devices and Medtech, AI in Robotics and Automation, AI in Energy and Electronics, and AI in Industrial Operations and Smart Manufacturing. The study captures how engineering organizations are adopting AI by function, what is working, where the barriers remain, and what leaders expect by 2030. Results are compiled into a gated report published in Q4 2026 and distributed across Arrowfly’s engineering portfolio and beyond. Engineers who complete the survey and qualify receive a complimentary pass to AI for Engineers 2027.

Advisory Board: Completing the initiative is the AI for Engineers Advisory Board, a council of engineering and technical leaders shaping the standards, ethics, and best practices of AI in engineering. The Advisory Board holds the entire program accountable to the engineering professionals it serves, ensuring that editorial coverage, conference programming, and research priorities reflect real practitioner priorities, not vendor agendas.

Solution providers and technology companies can reach AI for Engineers’ audience of 2.1 million verified engineering professionals, spanning every discipline from mechanical and design to robotics, Medtech, energy, and industrial operations, at organizations including Amazon, NVIDIA, Boeing, Siemens, Medtronic, and Tesla. To learn about sponsorship and partnership opportunities, contact Arrowfly’s Engineering team.

About Arrowfly

Arrowfly is a live and digital B2B destination serving professionals across the engineering, healthcare, food, retail, and hospitality sectors. Across 40+ brands, the company delivers trusted journalism, original content, live and digital events, video, and demand generation programs to the decision-makers shaping their industries. Powered by Clara, Arrowfly’s proprietary performance platform, partners get real-time visibility into audience engagement, lead quality, and campaign ROI. The company is backed by an established reputation for editorial independence and credibility across the markets it serves. For more information, visit arrowfly.com.