FPGA connectors support 112 Gbps PAM4 signaling

Samtec has introduced connectors for the SGeT oHFM.c standard, based on its AcceleRate® HD and AcceleRate® HP product families. The connectors use a 0.635 mm pitch and support performance targets of 64 Gbps PAM4 or 112 Gbps PAM4, with 5 mm or 10 mm stack heights for compact FPGA and system-on-module interfaces. The connectors use Samtec’s Edge Rate® contact system to help reduce crosstalk and contact wear, along with IPC Class 3-compliant solder column termination for board-level reliability. They are intended for FPGA-based compute platforms and embedded and edge applications and are available from Samtec and authorized distributors.