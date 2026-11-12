Custom cable assembly service simplifies interconnect design

Harwin has launched XPi, an integration services unit offering connector adaptations, custom cable assemblies and application engineering support for system development. Cable assembly options include pre-crimping, flying-lead or double-ended configurations, configurable wire marking, shielding and terminations for non-Harwin devices. The service evaluates mechanical, electrical, environmental and installation requirements to guide connector selection, with inspection, testing and application-specific finishing operations intended to reduce integration work and supply chain complexity.