Unified toolchain accelerates automotive multicore software certification

TASKING has announced toolchain support for Infineon’s RISC-V-based AURIX RC1 microcontrollers, combining VX-toolset compilation, winIDEA and BlueBox debugging and LDRA verification for multicore automotive software development. Support for virtual prototypes enables testing before silicon availability, while AI-assisted workflows retain human approval for critical actions and leave qualified tools unchanged. The VX-toolset for RISC-V supporting AURIX RC1 is scheduled for December 2026, with toolchain qualification planned for 2027 to support safety-critical development.