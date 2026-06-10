DIN-rail units support AC or DC input

TDK Corporation has expanded its D1SE series DIN-rail mount power supplies with 12 V, 48 V and 72 V output models to support applications including PLCs, sensors, robotic arms, security systems, industrial networking, PoE, DC motors and drives. The series is available in 120 W, 240 W and 480 W versions, operates from 85 to 264 Vac or 93 to 300 Vdc and delivers efficiency up to 96%, with push-in wire terminations, narrow 38 mm to 60 mm case widths and a protective coating option with DC OK relay contact. Rated for -25°C to +70°C operation with derating above 55°C, the power supplies are designed to help simplify installation, reduce cabinet space and support long-term reliability in industrial and communications equipment.