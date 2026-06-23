Direct ToF module reaches 9 m range

STMicroelectronics has introduced the ST FlightSense™ VL53L9, a direct Time-of-Flight 3D LiDAR module for robotics, industrial automation, smart buildings, AR/VR and healthcare systems. The module provides 2,268 resolution zones in a 54 x 42 array, a 54° x 42° field of view, ranging from less than 5 cm to 9 m, up to 1% accuracy and frame rates up to 100 fps, with MIPI and I3C interfaces plus dual 1.2 V and 3.3 V supply support. Measuring 12.8 mm x 6.1 mm x 4.6 mm, the module integrates on-chip dToF processing and power management, is calibration-free and is intended to simplify integration for edge AI tasks such as SLAM, obstacle avoidance, people counting, gesture recognition and fall detection.