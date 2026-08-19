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eGaN transistors support 101A space power conversion

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EPC Space has announced three new eGaN® power transistors in plastic surface-mount PQFN packages for power conversion in space computing systems. The EPC7050PCSH, EPC7066PCSH and EPC7065PCSH support 15 V, 25 V and 40 V ratings respectively, each with 101 A continuous current capability, backside thermal pads, zero reverse-recovery charge and radiation ratings of TID > 1 Mrad, SEE LET(Si) 85 MeV cm²/mg and neutron > 4E15 n/cm². The devices are designed for synchronous rectifiers, VRMs, IVRs, POL buck converters and IBCs used with space processors, SoCs and GPUs.

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Puja Mitra

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