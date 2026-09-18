FPGA family adds post-quantum security for infrastructure

Lattice Semiconductor has introduced the Lattice Mach™-N2 FPGA family for system control and security in compute, communications and industrial infrastructure. Built on the Lattice Nexus™ 2 platform, the devices include integrated flash, a hardware Root of Trust, CNSA 2.0-compliant post-quantum cryptography, crypto agility, PCIe® 4.0, 10G Ethernet and SERDES speeds up to 16 Gbps. The family supports instant-on configuration, up to three stored configuration images and low-latency deterministic response for real-time system monitoring and fault recovery.