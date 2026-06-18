Frenemies at last? FAQ on optical combs for microwave oscillators: part 2

Beyond the use of optical frequency combs as precision clock sources in the optical region, researchers have developed a way to link the outstanding optical-clock performance to the creation of a high-stability, low-jitter oscillator source for millimeter-wave (mmWave) RF systems beginning at around 10 GHz and higher frequencies. This section will look at why this is needed and how it can be done using an OFC.

Q: What is a key factor in high-performance mmWave systems?

A: The controlling frequency source for the system’s local or other oscillators is critical. While absolute nominal accuracy is important, small static errors in that signal can be accommodated by use of a phase-lock loop (PLL) or other scheme.

More challenging is phase jitter, the minute and unpredictable variations of the oscillator phase (and thus also frequency) around the nominal value, which degrades performance. It has several causes, with the predominant one usually being thermally induced random motion of atoms; there are other deep physics causes as well.

Q: How is the mmWave oscillator frequency developed?

A: One widely used way is to generate a microwave carrier is to begin with a high-performance crystal-based oscillator at a lower frequency, typically in the tens of megahertz maximum, as it is not possible to use a crystal directly above that frequency range.

Q: Does this solve the jitter problem?

A: No, but it changes it. The compounding problem occurs when the lower-frequency crystal output is up-converted to the desired frequency, and an action that requires multiplying it by a factor of ten or more using a special circuit and filters.

Q: Again, what’s the problem here?

A: Up conversion inherently multiplies the phase noise of the crystal along with its fundamental, so the resultant oscillation in the gigahertz range now has far more phase noise than the fundamental had.

Q: How do OFCs help with this problem?

A: In a counterintuitive turn, the solution is to use an OFC and somehow down-convert its output, bringing it down to the desired GHz-range value. The down-conversion process actually shrinks the OFC phase noise by the down-conversion “multiplication” factor.

Q: Is this easy to do?

A: It depends on what you mean by “easy.” Nothing is easy in the optical, GHz, or related world, and the challenges are in both the concept and the details of its execution.

Q: With the right arrangement, what sort of down-conversion factor is possible?

A: The down-conversion ratio can be as high as six orders of magnitude, thus bringing the optical frequencies down to RF.

Q: How is this achieved?

A: In very simplistic terms, it is analogous to using a mechanical gear train to reduce motor speed. The OFC output rate is “pinned” (held constant) at two spectrum points and locked to an external laser reference output. The locking action results in a dispersion of new frequencies, all the way down to the gigahertz range, as shown in Figure 1:

Figure 1. (upper) By locking the frequency comb spectrum at two points, the spectral purity of an external optical reference is precisely replicated across all optical comb lines; (lower) n time domain, the periodic pulse train undergoes a dramatic reduction in timing jitter. When such a pulse train impinges on a suitable photoreceiver, it generates an RF signal at the repetition rate frequency (f rep ) with ultra-low phase noise. (Image: Menlo Systems)

Q: What hardware is needed to make this happen?

A: This is not an intuitive down-conversion scheme, as seen in the conceptual block diagram of Figure 2:

Figure 2. a) Two semiconductor lasers are injection locked to chip-based spiral resonators. The optical modes of the spiral resonators are aligned, using temperature control, to the modes of the high-finesse F-P cavity for PDH locking; b) A microcomb is generated in a coupled dual-ring resonator and is heterodyned with the two stabilized lasers. The beat notes are mixed to produce an intermediate frequency, f IF , that is phase-locked by feedback to the current supply of the microcomb seed laser. c)An MUTC photodetector chip is used to convert the microcomb’s optical output to a 20 GHz microwave signal. (Image: Nature)

Q: That really doesn’t seem so complicated, but what’s the reality?

A: Figure 3 shows a deeper dive into the physical implementation, and there is an even more detailed perspective in the full schematic diagram, of course (not shown).

Figure 3. (top) The more detailed schematic diagram begins to show the complexity of the optical comb used to generate mmWave signals; (bottom) photographs of the key photonic components used in low-noise microwave generation are in the lower panels. Scale bars (from left to right), 8 mm; approximately 1.5 cm; 4 mm; 1 mm. (Full caption here.) (Image: Nature)

Q: Is this system available on a single or several electro-optical devices, similar to electronic ICs?

A: At present, this is not implemented as a single-chip device or even as a system with just a few discrete optical components; many of the needed precision functions are only available on individual substrates. A complete high-performance system takes a rack-sized chassis fitting in a single-height bay.

However, there has been significant progress on putting multiple functional locks onto individual substrates, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a monolithic (or nearly so) device within a decade or perhaps just a few years, as shown in Figure 4:

Figure 4. The integrated system uses the same key photonic elements used in the non-integrated approach, but with many elements fabricated as integrated photonic devices. (Full caption here.) (Image: Nature)

Figure 5. Phase noise comparison of microwave generation based on microcombs. The platforms are all scaled to a 10-GHz carrier and categorized based on the integration capability of the microcomb generator and the reference laser source, excluding the interconnecting optical/electrical parts. (Full caption here.) (Image: Nature)

Q: What sort of performance can such a system deliver?

A: There are lots of numbers and perspectives to consider, and testing these systems at these levels of performance to assess their capabilities is as much of a challenge as fabricating them. It’s the classic metrology dilemma: how do you test a precision device? How do you validate the testing arrangement itself?

One project test result shows that for a 10-GHz carrier, the phase noise is −102 dBc/Hz at 100 Hz offset and decreases to −141 dBc/Hz at 10 kHz offset. Another characterization compares this performance to that of other available techniques (Figure 5).

Conclusion

The blending of, and synergism between, the historically separated classical RF and optical-band functions and components is occurring at a rapid rate due to the aggressive needs of the signal and data communities. There’s been impressive progress in theory, analysis, modeling, real components, and systems. Highly integrated on-chip photonics is getting a lot of attention, and while much of this is being driven by data center needs, there are many “spillover” benefits as well beyond that area.

References

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