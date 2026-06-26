Hall current sensor adds sigma-delta digital output

Melexis has introduced the MLX91229, a conventional-Hall current sensor with a sigma-delta digital output for current sensing from 200 A to 2000 A in electrically noisy automotive environments. Designed for traction inverters and other high-power vehicle systems, the IC shifts signal transmission from analog to digital to help maintain signal integrity where EMI, longer PCB traces and wiring can affect measurement accuracy. The device also uses the same footprint as existing analog Hall-effect solutions, allowing evaluation of digital current sensing without major layout changes.