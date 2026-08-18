How sensor placement and density impact thermal mapping in EV battery packs

Temperature sensors in electric vehicle (EV) battery packs measure temperature only where they are mounted. Nevertheless, a battery management system (BMS) must use limited local readings to reconstruct the pack temperature field, detect developing hot spots, and drive cooling decisions that reflect cell-level conditions. This article reviews how sensor placement and density affect BMS monitoring accuracy, hot-spot detection, and EV thermal management.

Where temperature sensors are placed in a pack

Temperature sensors provide primary feedback to the BMS, feeding cell and module temperature data into algorithms that set charge current limits, actuate cooling systems, and enforce safety interlocks. Engineers deploy these sensors across cells, modules, cooling hardware, and pack boundaries. This placement helps the system correlate electrical stress with local thermal behavior.

As shown in Figure 1, temperature sensors operate within a broader BMS feedback path that combines voltage, current, and thermal data to support control, diagnostics, and safety functions.

Figure 1. Temperature sensors provide primary BMS feedback alongside voltage and current measurements, supporting thermal management, cell balancing, diagnostics, and state estimation. (Image: Science Direct)

At the cell level, engineers mount sensors at or near tabs, along the sidewall at mid-height, or between adjacent cells. These locations help capture current-induced heating, cell-to-cell gradients, and thermal paths from the cell interior.

As shown in Figure 2, cell-level temperature sensing may use embedded sensors in pouch cells or surface-mounted thermocouples on cylindrical cells, depending on cell format and the measurement point the BMS needs to represent.

Figure 2. Embedded and surface-mounted sensors provide different visibility into internal temperature, surface gradients, and cell-level thermal behavior. (Image: Science Direct)

Module-level designs typically use only a few sensors, often at the coolant inlet, coolant outlet, or in a “penthouse” position above the cells. This configuration captures average temperature and coarse gradients, yet inherently undersamples individual cell behavior. As a result, localized cell heating may remain undetected until it affects the module-level reading.

Cooling hardware and enclosure sensors provide complementary visibility into heat rejection and pack-level boundary conditions. Sensors on cooling plates, manifolds, and heat sinks indicate coolant temperature rise, flow uniformity, and heat extraction performance. Enclosure or case-level sensors add boundary data and help detect global overheating driven by ambient conditions, underperforming cooling circuits, or a propagating thermal runaway event.

How placement determines what a sensor reads

A temperature sensor should approximate the cell or module temperature that the BMS uses for control rather than overrepresenting the local mounting interface. Placement determines whether the reading tracks cell-level risk or is biased by local boundary conditions, including coolant flow, tab conduction, sensor contact quality, and insulation layers.

These biases are most consequential around heat sinks and conductive paths. High coolant flow or a highly conductive tab may cause the sensor to read cooler than the cell core, underestimating peak internal temperature and masking core-to-surface gradients.

Thermal coupling determines how quickly and accurately the sensor follows the monitored surface. A sensor pressed against the cell case or tab reads a temperature filtered by material conductivity, contact quality, and any intervening insulation. A sensor loosely taped to an outer wrap responds slowly and attenuates the temperature gradient it is intended to capture, degrading hot-spot localization.

Boundary and cell-oriented measurements support different control functions. Coolant inlet and outlet sensors capture system-level heat rejection yet miss local defects such as a blocked channel or poorly seated cell. Sensors placed closer to bottlenecks, including coolant headers or points within the cooling plate, expose flow irregularities that inlet and outlet measurements cannot detect.

For cell-oriented sensing, engineers often mount sensors midway up the cell sidewall. At this location, conduction paths from the tabs and cell interior converge, providing a practical compromise between core-temperature representation, assembly access, and mechanical security.

Sensor density and hot-spot detection

Sensor count improves observability only when paired with targeted placement. Low-density schemes, with one or two sensors per module, report average temperature and a coarse gradient across many cells. A single underperforming cell or local contact defect may remain undetected until it produces enough heat to shift the module-level average.

Advanced distributed sensing increases spatial resolution. Temperature-monitoring tape and fiber-optic arrays along cell rows and cooling channels support near-continuous temperature maps instead of sparse point measurements. This added resolution can reveal small hot spots, flow maldistribution, and uneven clamping before the resulting temperature rise appears in a pack-level average. It also helps differentiate genuine anomalies from normal thermal variation.

As shown in Figure 3, optical fiber sensing can place measurement points at both external and internal cell regions, extending thermal visibility beyond sparse surface measurements.

Figure 3. Optical fiber sensing can monitor external and internal cell regions, improving spatial visibility into temperature gradients compared with sparse point sensing. (Image: Science Direct)

Adding more sensors does not automatically improve detection. Thermal sensor allocation research in other thermally dense electronic systems shows that targeted placement in high-sensitivity regions can reduce maximum hot-spot estimation error more than uniform spacing with the same sensor count. The same principle applies to EV packs: extra sensors may add little unless thermal coupling and model fidelity also improve.

Effect on BMS control and safety

Sensor observability determines how closely the BMS can operate the pack to its thermal limits. Well-placed, well-coupled sensors provide enough spatial resolution and measurement fidelity for the BMS to adjust current limits by module or zone, vary coolant flow, and command pumps and valves while maintaining cell temperature margins.

Sparse, poorly located, or weakly thermally coupled sensors push the BMS toward conservative current limits because the system must account for conditions the sensors cannot rule out.

The same observability limit applies to detection speed. A localized temperature rise, evaluated alongside voltage and current data, helps flag abnormal cell behavior and identify thermal runaway risk. Sparse sensing delays detection and increases false-negative risk.

To estimate temperatures between measured points, many BMS designs pair sensor data with predictive thermal models, including lumped or distributed thermal networks. These models estimate core temperatures at unmeasured locations and project temperature trajectories during fast charging or high-power operation.

When sensor placement and density match the model’s assumptions, the combined system can separate benign thermal transients from genuine faults, reducing unnecessary derating or shutdowns while maintaining safety margins.

Design and integration considerations

Sensor placement decisions usually begin with thermal modeling. Engineers run computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and finite element analysis (FEA) simulations early in the design process to identify high-risk regions, including end cells, pack corners, coolant inlet and outlet areas, and structural interfaces. They then specify sensor locations that maximize hot-spot observability within the available sensor count.

Mechanical and manufacturability constraints narrow these options. Sensor placement must account for assembly sequence, isolation, creepage, and clearance requirements, while avoiding crush zones and structural load paths. Peel-and-stick thermistors are commonly mounted midway up the cell, where the assembly process is less likely to shear them. Bolt-on sensors may be placed on terminals when the design allows direct access.

Contact quality determines whether the placement strategy performs in production. Thermal tape, silicone adhesive, or clamping features keep the sensor pressed against the cell or cooling plate so the reading tracks the monitored surface.

Inadequate contact adds thermal resistance and biases the reading toward ambient temperature. Pressure-and-temperature mapping film systems are increasingly used during development and manufacturing to verify intended thermal contact and refine sensor placement before production starts.

Summary

Sensor placement defines what a temperature reading represents: cell-level risk, a coolant boundary, or an averaged module condition. Sensor density determines whether the BMS can resolve a localized hot spot or track only a pack-wide trend. Moderate sensor density targeted to thermal risk can outperform higher sensor counts that ignore placement quality. Together, placement and density set the practical limits on BMS control fidelity and fault detection speed.

References

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