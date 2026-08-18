Multi-port PoE surge protectors support 100W pass-through

Antaira Technologies has announced the availability of the LSP Series, a line of IP30-rated multi-port Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) surge protection devices for industrial networks. The dual-port LSP-0200X-bt-100-T and four-port LSP-0400X-bt-100-T support 100W 802.3bt PoE++ pass-through per data line, data speeds from 10/100M to 10GbE and operation from -40°F to 167°F (-40°C to 75°C). The DIN-rail or wall-mountable devices are designed to protect PoE-connected cameras, wireless access points, ITS equipment, SCADA networks, smart city devices and utility communications from lightning, surge events and transient voltage spikes.