I²C EEPROM supports 4 million write cycles

The GD24CL series from GigaDevice is an I²C EEPROM family for long-term storage of configuration and other critical system data in industrial, energy, IoT, data center and networking applications. The devices support 100 kHz, 400 kHz and 1 MHz I²C operation, offer endurance up to 4 million program/erase cycles, data retention up to 100 years, integrated ECC and operation from -40°C to 125°C. The series also includes hardware data protection features such as a write-protect pin and a lockable Security Page, along with a 1.7 V to 5.5 V operating range and low current consumption down to 1 µA standby. Available in compact packages including UDFN8 2 × 3 mm, the EEPROMs are intended for designs that need secure non-volatile storage, low power use and smaller PCB footprints.