Vishay Intertechnology has introduced the Vishay Sfernice WLMO, a LoRa-based wireless position data transfer module for remote monitoring of up to two analog position sensors in industrial applications. The module uses a 12-bit internal ADC, sealed M8x1 connectors and a private LoRa network with communication up to 2 km in open-field environments, while supporting battery-powered operation, IP67 protection and UV-resistant housing. It is intended for actuator position monitoring, energy metering, precision farming and other IoT sensor integration use cases.