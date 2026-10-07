Low-voltage GaN FETs support high-frequency power conversion

Renesas Electronics Corporation has introduced four 100 V enhancement-mode GaN power transistors, including the RTP100E005G1FL and RTP100E2P6G1FL, for AI data centers, robotics, factory automation, motor drives, power tools and solar microinverters. The devices offer zero reverse recovery, switching-loss reductions of up to 70% and RDS(on) values from 1.2 to 5 mΩ in MOSFET-compatible FCLGA and FCLGA-DSC packages. The low-voltage GaN FETs are available with evaluation boards for applications requiring higher switching frequencies, reduced passive component size and improved thermal management.