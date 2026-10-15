Multilayer varistors provide 15 kV ESD protection

TDK Corporation has announced its standard X series of surface-mount multilayer varistors, available in EIA0402 to EIA2220 case sizes with RMS voltage ratings from 3.5 to 40 V, varistor voltages from 8 to 350 V and peak current handling up to 800 A. Designed for power supplies, factory automation, industrial IoT and sensor interfaces, the varistors respond within 0.5 ns, support ESD protection up to 15 kV air discharge and operate from −55°C to +125°C while enabling up to a 30% reduction in CO₂ footprint.