New 650-V SiC MOSFETs cut switching losses by 20%

Cree announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the release of the Wolfspeed 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs, delivering a wider range of industrial applications and enabling the next generation of Electric Vehicle (EV) onboard charging, data centers, and other renewable systems with industry-leading power efficiency.

The new 15 mΩ and 60 mΩ 650V devices, which use Cree’s industry-leading, third-generation C3M MOSFET technology, deliver up to 20 percent lower switching losses than competing silicon carbide MOSFETs and provide the lowest on-state resistances for higher efficiency and power-dense solutions. End users benefit from lower total cost of ownership in a variety of applications through the more efficient use of power, reduced cooling requirements, and industry-leading reliability.

Compared to silicon, Wolfspeed’s new 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs deliver 75 percent lower switching losses and a 50 percent decrease in conduction losses which results in a potential 300 percent increase in power density. Design engineers can now meet and exceed the industry’s most ambitious efficiency standards, including 80 Plus Titanium requirements for server power.

The new 650V MOSFET family is also ideal for on-board chargers (OBCs) in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The increased efficiencies and faster switching allow customers to design smaller solutions with added performance. Wolfspeed’s 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs also enable bi-directionality in OBCs without compromising the size, weight, and complexity of the solution. Furthermore, Wolfspeed’s experience with automotive AEC-Q101 qualification, proven in the E-series MOSFET family, paves the way for future automotive-qualified 650V MOSFETs.

Other industrial applications, such as general-purpose switched mode power supplies (SMPS), will also be able to take advantage of the many benefits of the new 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs from the largest, global and vertically integrated supplier of silicon carbide technologies.

Wolfspeed’s 650V silicon carbide MOSFETs are available now in surface mount and through-hole packages.