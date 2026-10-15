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Nine-axis sensing supports accurate positioning without satellite signals

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TDK Corporation announces worldwide distribution of its InvenSense PositionSense™, a two-chip nine-axis sensor solution combining a 6-axis MEMS IMU, TMR-based 3-axis magnetometer and on-chip sensor fusion for orientation tracking and position detection without satellite connectivity. Available in four configurations, it supports I²C, SPI and, in selected versions, I3C interfaces with 1.2 V or 1.8 V VDDIO plus accelerometer and gyroscope ranges up to ±32 g and ±4000 dps for wearables, mobile devices, drones and robotics.

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Puja Mitra

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