Power analyzer measures up to 2000 V DC

The WT1500 from Yokogawa Test & Measurement is a 2U, 19-inch high-precision power analyzer supporting four measurement channels, direct input up to 2000 V DC and total power accuracy of ±0.038% for DC and 50/60 Hz measurements. The analyzer supports high-voltage and wide-bandwidth input elements, resolver and encoder signal inputs, IEEE 1588 synchronization, CAN/CAN-FD output, UDP data transmission and multi-unit synchronization for up to 20 power channels when used with five units. It targets xEV, renewable energy, power conversion, energy storage, battery, semiconductor and motor evaluation applications where high-voltage measurement, rack integration and PC-controlled testing are required.