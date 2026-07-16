Probing considerations for double pulse testing SiC devices and modules

by Dave Pereles, Technical Marketing Manager, Tektronix, Inc.

There are many new challenges that emerge when moving from silicon IGBT-based power converters to SiC. These challenges impact many facets of the design process, from simulation to quality assurance. This article focuses on challenges that designers face when making oscilloscope measurements on SiC designs during double-pulse testing—specifically related to connecting to critical points on the device under test (DUT).

Figure 1. Well-designed evaluation systems, such as this SpeedVal system from WolfSpeed, include multiple test points and can be valuable early in the design process. Later in the process, built-in test points and custom fixtures provide access to key signals. (Image: Tektronix)

SiC FETs are capable of much higher slew rates (dV/dt) than silicon IGBTs. This faster switching can dramatically reduce switching loss. However, designers must manage this speed to control EMI and maintain stability. Switching can be slowed by increasing gate resistance. Designers must design switching circuits to maintain stability while trading off as little switching efficiency as possible. Although simulations are essential in this process, they cannot always capture the parasitics that arise in real circuits. For this, designers must rely on experiments and measurements.

Double pulse testing is an industry standard technique for testing switching devices and modules at a predictable target current, while controlling junction temperature within devices. It has been used for years to evaluate silicon IGBTs and is more recently being used to measure the performance of SiC FETs.

Some vendors of SiC devices offer evaluation kits such as the SpeedVal system from Wolfspeed, shown in Figure 1. These kits can take advantage of the suppliers’ applications expertise in both safety features and signal quality. Such a kit may offer a faster path to making high-quality measurements than an in-house effort. Even if an in-house design is preferred, there is much to learn from the design of these evaluation kits.

Safety considerations related to probing

The voltages and currents involved with SiC power converter measurements necessitate the use of appropriate enclosures and interlocks. Enclosures should be designed to route probe cables to the oscilloscope without any acute bends or pinch points. In some labs, it is considered best practice to include the oscilloscope within the enclosure and use the oscilloscope’s remote interface to control the instrument. In addition, isolation transformers must never be used to “float” the oscilloscope. Safety problems can arise if the oscilloscope chassis and connector shells become energized. And measured signals can be corrupted since the transformer will not isolate the high-frequency part of the signal.

Any probes and cables must be rated for the appropriate voltage levels. Test points must also meet voltage and bandwidth requirements. They should enable probes to be connected firmly, with minimal impedance discontinuities. Coaxial connectors such as BNC and MMCX provide excellent bandwidth but are limited by their working voltages. BNC connectors are generally rated for 500 V RMS working voltage, and MMCX connectors are rated for 170 V RMS . However, MMCX connectors require much less real estate.

Standard BNC and MMCX cables have exposed metal, making them suitable only in grounded applications. See the section “Grounded or Floating”, below, for more information on grounding and isolation.

Important probe specifications for double pulse testing SiC devices

Bandwidth

As noted above, because of higher switching speeds, the bandwidth required to accurately measure SiC switching behavior in SiC devices is higher than silicon devices. For SiC FETs, the rise time of V DS is typically longer than the fall time. It is more conservative to use the smaller value. (Note that although the “rise time” measurement is made on V DS , it is made during turn-on, when V DS is falling. By convention and per industry standards, “rise” refers to the turn-on of the FET.)

The most common equation for estimating bandwidth requirements based on rise time is:



Note that this assumes a 10% to 90% rise time and a first-order model of the measurement system. For measurements on SiC switching devices, using a bench oscilloscope, this approximation should give a good working estimate for bandwidth requirements.

Using this equation, the target measurement system bandwidth for a 1200 V SiC device with 10 ns risetime would be 35 MHz. An example of such a measurement is given in Figure 2.

Figure 2. This set of measurements during turn-on indicates a rise time (Tr) of approximately 10 ns. (Image: Tektronix)

Grounded or floating?

Whenever one is measuring within power circuitry (and all circuitry for that matter) it is important to know whether the reference node is grounded. Measuring relative to ground allows for the use of passive probes, which are less expensive than active differential probes. Also, having one side of the measurement grounded through the oscilloscope limits the risk of noise from common-mode voltage. Ground connections should be kept short to reduce inductance—using test points such as the ones discussed above will limit ground lead inductance.

In cases where one must measure differential (ungrounded) voltages, it is common to reach for a differential voltage probe. These are indeed valuable for being able to measure differential voltages between floating nodes without inadvertently connecting a node with non-zero voltage to earth. So, it might be tempting to use differential probes for all voltage measurements. However, traditional differential voltage probes are limited in their common-mode rejection capabilities. This is covered in more detail later.

Unless a probe or probing system is isolated, the best results can be achieved by probing as close to ground potential as possible. This is true for both differential voltage probes and non-contact current probes.

One potential trap arises from the application of shunt resistors or current viewing resistors (CVRs) on the low side of a half bridge. This is a good approach for measuring the source current through the low-side device, but it also requires some strategy before measuring V DS-LO . With a CVR in the circuit, the source node of the low-side device can be higher than ground, typically by the small voltage across the shunt resistor. However, one can still use a grounded probe by designing the test circuit to ground the source node and measuring the negative voltage across the CVR. A differential probe is also a good option, as shown in Figures 3 and 5.

Ranges and ratings

Single-ended, fixed-attenuation probes typically have a single voltage range. These are specified per the IEC 61010-1 standard and are given as RMS “working voltage” and a “category” rating. The category rating is designed to guide the appropriate electrical environment, with CAT III and IV designed for use on building distribution systems and CAT II for use on “wall power”. CAT I is intended for measurements on internal electronics within current-limited devices or controlled lab setups.

For choosing differential probes, especially for measurements on SiC power converters, it is important to understand both the maximum differential voltage and common mode voltage. The differential voltage refers to the maximum positive or negative voltage that can be measured between the high and low leads. Common mode voltage refers to the maximum positive or negative voltage of both leads relative to ground. In most cases maximum common mode voltage also determines the maximum voltage of either lead relative to ground. These maximum voltage specifications should be given in the probe datasheet or user manual and may be given as both a continuous RMS value and a peak value. Similar to passive probes, an IEC 61010-1 category rating may also be given.

Common Mode Rejection

As previously noted, it is important to note that high-voltage differential probes are constrained when it comes to common-mode rejection. They combine an attenuator and instrument amplifier, both of which rely on an earth connection for a stable, internal reference. This CMRR constraint means traditional differential probes are of limited use for measuring gate voltages on high-side FETs. For measuring signals on high-side gates (Figure 4), isolated probes are designed with no internal earth connection and are a better alternative. Complete, galvanic isolation from earth allows for a common-mode rejection ratio that is thousands of times higher.

Parasitics and loading

Designing a SiC power converter requires careful consideration of parasitic inductance and capacitance. In addition to board layout and component selection, it is also important to understand the parasitic effects of probes.

Voltage probes introduce capacitance, which loads the circuit under test. A probe’s input capacitance will be listed in the probe datasheet. Adding capacitance will slow transitions on the output of FETs, adding to the measured switching loss. Depending upon the FET, a probe with, say 12 pF of loading may be significant compared to the device’s output capacitance, which can be in the range of 50 to 100 pF.

When measuring V GS , the added capacitance of a probe can reduce gate drive rise times. This can lead to measurements that suggest reducing gate resistance. When the probe is removed, the accelerated edge can ring and cause unexpected turn-on. The slower V GS rise time will also introduce additional switching loss. While it is impossible to completely eliminate a probe’s parasitic capacitance, there are options with 2 to 4 pF of loading instead of 10 or more.

Alligator ground leads that come with passive probes have no place in double pulse testing. The inductance of three-inch ground leads will cause ringing to appear in measurements. Using the test points described above will help to control ground lead inductance.

Parasitic inductance is also a factor in measuring current with both clamp-on current probes and shunts. This series inductance will add overshoot to V DS waveforms during turn-off.

It is easy to assume that clamp-on AC/DC probes have no impact on the DUT, but these probes have an insertion impedance that increases with frequency. The values for a particular probe should be available in the datasheet or manual. And while the probe itself may contribute a few nanohenries of inductance, a wire loop used to provide a test point can add 20 nH / inch.

Using shunt resistors or CVRs can help eliminate the need for a loop. However, these will also have a parasitic inductance associated with them. CVRs are designed with low inductance for high bandwidth measurements, and there are also solder-on thin-film shunts that feature tightly controlled inductance.

Figure 3. Example probing for low-side switching loss measurements. (Image: Tektronix)

Figure 4. Example probing for high-side switching loss measurements. An isolated voltage probe is used on the high-side gate for high CMRR. (Image: Tektronix)

Figure 5. Example probing for reverse recovery measurements on the low-side device. (Image: Tektronix)

Probe types and typical attributes

These figures are given for comparison of different probe technologies. Consult probe datasheets for actual specifications for particular probes.

Single-ended Passive Probes Differential Voltage Probes Isolated Voltage Probes Applications in Double Pulse Testing Low Side Testing Ground referenced V DS Ground referenced V GS Ground referenced shunt measurements for current V GS V DS Shunt measurements for current Generally not required High Side Testing Cannot be used V DS V GS V DS Approximate Ranges Bandwidth Up to 1 GHz Up to 200 MHz Up to 1 GHz Differential Voltage 300 V to 1 kV relative to ground Up to +/- 6 kV +/- 2.5 kV Common Mode Voltage N/A Up to +/- 6 kV 60 kV Capacitance 2 pF to 12 pF 2 pF to 5 pF 2.3 pF to 28 pF CMRR (@1 MHz) N/A 30 dB (32:1) 145 dB (18M:1)

Table 1. Voltage probe types, applications, and approximate specifications. (Table: Tektronix)

Clamp-on AC/DC Current Transformers

(AC only) Flexible Rogowski Coil

(AC only) Basic Shunt Resistors Special-Purpose Shunts and CVRs Applications in Double Pulse Testing Drain currentInductor current Approximate Ranges Bandwidth 50 to 120 MHz ~ 300 MHz 30 MHz 100 MHz 1 GHz Current 100 A High 3000 A High High Insertion inductance Medium Medium Low Medium Low Current access Requirements Loop Loop Loop In series In series

Table 2. Current probe types, applications, and approximate specifications. (Table: Tektronix)

In addition to the probes themselves, probe tips and test points can have dramatic effects on DPT measurements. Figure 6 illustrates how different probe types and connection techniques impact overshoot and ringing.

Figure 6. Switching waveforms with different voltage probes and test connections. The blue trace is from a TIVP Isolated Voltage Probe connected to an MMCX test point (photo on left). The green trace is from a differential voltage probe adapted to an MMCX pest point (photo, center). The orange trace is from a differential voltage probe using a hook tip (photo on right). (Image: Tektronix)

Dealing with probe skew

Accurately measuring switching loss requires the careful alignment of the probe measuring V DS and the This is illustrated in Figure 7.

Figure 7. Uncompensated delays between voltage and current waveforms cause significant errors as waveforms are multiplied and integrated to find energy loss. (Image: Tektronix)

Conclusion

Understanding the new challenges that emerge when moving from silicon IGBT-based power converters to SiC is critical to developing reliable double pulse test systems and measurements. Because of the risetimes and energy levels involved in this testing, many challenges are related to getting signals reliably from the DUT to the oscilloscope. Investing time in addressing these challenges, with solid test points, appropriate hardware, and robust procedures, will result in better optimized SiC power converter designs.