Programmable converters support 120 W and 240 W outputs

TDK has introduced the TDK-Lambda DDSM 120 W and 240 W programmable DC-DC converters for factory automation, industrial, semiconductor fabrication, renewable power, telecommunications and test and measurement applications. The isolated converters accept a 10.8 to 52.8 V input and provide a 4.7 to 57 V output, with up to 93.0% efficiency, 5 A or 10 A nominal output current and Modbus-over-USB control and monitoring through PowerCMC. Front-panel controls, a digital display and wide input/output ranges support manual setup, remote monitoring and reduced part-number stocking.