TVS diodes protect 12 V automotive electronics

Littelfuse has announced the TPSMD-FL Series FlatSuppressX™ TVS Diodes for ISO 7637-2 Pulse 5b load-dump protection in 12 V vehicle electronics. The AEC-Q101-qualified devices provide 3000 W peak pulse power dissipation, IEC 61000-4-2 ESD protection up to 30 kV air and contact discharge and a DO-214AB surface-mount package. They are intended for zonal control modules, powertrain electronics, infotainment systems, body control modules and other 12 V automotive subsystems where lower clamping voltage can reduce secondary protection circuitry.