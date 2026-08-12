Sensor bridge supports four cameras for edge AI

Microchip Technology has released Revision 2.0 of its PolarFire® FPGA Ethernet Sensor Bridge, an HSB-enabled board for standardized sensor integration using NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge technology. The board supports up to four cameras, 10Gb Ethernet-based architectures, USB-C power, MIPI® CSI-2®, I²C®, UART and GPIO interfaces, with expansion support for SLVS-EC™ 2.0, 12G-SDI, HDMI® and DisplayPort™. It is designed for edge AI systems in medical, industrial and humanoid robotics applications using NVIDIA Jetson and IGX platforms, helping developers reduce multi-interface sensor connections, validate latency and support compact deployments.