RF generators cover frequencies up to 3.2 GHz

SIGLENT Technologies has introduced the SSG3000X Plus Series RF signal generators, which cover frequencies from 9 kHz to 3.2 GHz with output levels from -110 dBm to +13 dBm and maximum output power of +20 dBm. The generators provide typical phase noise of -117 dBc/Hz at 1 GHz with a 20 kHz offset, optional OCXO frequency stability of ±100 ppb and pulse rise and fall times below 15 ns. Models with the “-IQE” option support external IQ modulation with 200 MHz RF bandwidth for receiver testing and other RF measurement applications.