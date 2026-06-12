Secure MCU supports post-quantum cryptography in under 12 KB RAM

Nuvoton Technology has announced that the NuMicro® M2354 series secure microcontroller has implemented post-quantum cryptography using the MicroPQC framework, combining Arm® TrustZone® hardware security with PSA Certified / SESIP Level 3 capabilities. Optimized for resource-constrained Cortex®-M23 designs, it reduces NTT cycle count by about 30% versus reference implementations and lowers ML-KEM-768 RAM usage to under 12 KB, helping developers add quantum-resistant device authentication, secure communications and firmware protection without major power or performance tradeoffs. The NuMicro® M2354 series supports NIST-selected algorithms including ML-KEM and ML-DSA as well as Korean PQC candidates such as AIMer128f and SMAUG-T1, making it suitable for servers, drones, robotics and IoT systems.