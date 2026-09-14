Single Pair Ethernet Groups Merge to Form New Association

The Single Pair Ethernet System Alliance and SPE Industrial Partner Network have merged to form the Single Pair Ethernet Association (SPE Association), bringing together members from more than 130 manufacturing and technology companies worldwide.

The two organizations will operate under the new association, combining their memberships, technical activities, and industry initiatives related to Single Pair Ethernet (SPE).

The merger was unanimously approved by the leadership of both organizations. The SPE Association will focus on the development, standardization, implementation and adoption of SPE for industrial communication, automation and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications.

SPE uses a single twisted pair of wires to transmit Ethernet data and, in applicable implementations, power. Compared with conventional Ethernet cabling that uses multiple pairs, the technology can reduce cable size and weight and can support connectivity requirements in industrial applications.

The newly formed association will provide a forum for manufacturers, technology companies, users and researchers working with SPE. Its activities will include coordination of technical content, industry initiatives and international efforts related to the technology.

The merger was announced at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, where the SPE Association is exhibiting at Booth #236134. The organization is using the event to introduce the new association and discuss SPE implementations for industrial automation and networking.