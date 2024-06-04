Terminal reduces connector count and saves space in vehicle systems

Continue to Site

The automotive industry is undergoing significant technological innovation known as CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Subscription/Shared, Electrification). With vehicles being electrified, the demand for compact power electronic devices, such as inverters and DC-DC converters, has increased due to their higher electricity usage.

To meet these size-reduction requirements, I-PEX initially released the AP-10 high-power supply terminal in 2020, followed by the AP-LT10 and AP-TSS10. Now, I-PEX is further expanding its AP series with the introduction of the AP-50, which significantly increases the rated operating temperature and rated current values. The AP-50 reduces the number of connectors needed to supply the increased power, contributing to system size reduction by occupying less board space.

The AP-50 is a high-power supply board-to-board terminal capable of accommodating a 50 Amp DC power supply. By enhancing the shape of the spring part of the existing product, the AP-50 can handle higher operating temperatures ranging from -40 °C to 150 °C. Additionally, when multiple AP-50s are mounted on the same board, the floating performance is improved for easier mating. As an in-vehicle component, it has high resistance to micro-fretting corrosion and can withstand vibrations over long periods.

The AP-50 has a vertical mating type, a rated current of 50 A DC, a mated height of 15.0 mm, a depth of 9.0 mm, a width of 8.0 mm, and a floating distance of ±1.0 mm and ±5°.

