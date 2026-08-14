Thin film resistors support RF designs to 70 GHz

Stackpole Electronics offers the RNCQ Series high-frequency thin film chip resistor for RF and microwave designs operating above 1 GHz. The series supports frequency capability up to 70 GHz in 0201 size and 50 GHz in 0402 and 0603 sizes, with thin film construction and a high-purity alumina substrate to help maintain stable impedance at higher frequencies. Available in sizes from 0201 to 1206 with resistance values as low as 10 ohms, the resistors are suited for 5G infrastructure, wireless communications, satellite communications, microwave systems and high-frequency test equipment.