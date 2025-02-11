Timing device combines MEO, GEO, and LEO signal integration

VIAVI Solutions Inc. launched EdgeGM 7000, a highly resilient Edge Grandmaster Clock building on the industry-leading SecurePNT portfolio. EdgeGM 7000 offers up to 25G Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and multi-orbit SecureTimeSM altGNSSSM for the most comprehensive assurance of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services used in critical infrastructure operations worldwide. This solution will be showcased during MWC Barcelona at VIAVI Stand 5A18 in Hall 5, from March 3 to 6, 2025.

Essential networks throughout the world – including 5G/6G telecommunications, AI hyperscale data centers, defense, public safety, transportation, aviation, energy, and finance – rely on publicly available GPS and GNSS signals for efficient data synchronization based on timing and location. These vulnerable and single-source signals are occasionally unavailable or at risk of being jammed or spoofed, or satellites themselves can be attacked, with potentially catastrophic consequences. Governments around the world have begun mandating that critical infrastructure providers improve the resilience of their networks through more responsible use of PNT services.

SecurePNT and SecureTime from VIAVI offer the most resilient timing in the industry, with multisource assurance combining signals from GNSS-dependent government and GNSS-independent commercial constellations across Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO), respectively. The EdgeGM 7000 integrates advanced and scalable resiliency and PTP speed capabilities in a compact half 19” wide and 1U height rack-mountable unit with scalable software options. For instance, it can be upgraded from 1/10G to 25G PTP with a simple license, and GNSS backup can be activated with an on-demand alternate GNSS GEO-L source license over the air. EdgeGM exceeds Level 4 PNT resiliency as specified in the IEEE P1252 standard. It also incorporates PTP profiles for multiple industries, including telecommunications, enterprise, power, and more.