Ultrasonic ToF sensors work at short and long ranges

TDK Corporation has introduced the Chirp ICU-10201 and ICU-20201, two new high-performance, ultra-low power integrated ultrasonic Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors for short- and long-range detection. The new MEMS sensors embed a more powerful on-chip processor with higher computational power; the enhanced processing capabilities allow a wide range of application algorithms to fit and to run on-chip, completely offloading the system MCU.

Compared to the previous generation, the ICU-10201 and ICU-20201 embed:

10 times faster DSP with HW multiplier for higher calculation power

3 times larger code memory

2 times larger data memory

A fast host interface (SPI)

Support a wide range of IO supply voltages

“With the introduction of the ICU-10201 and the ICU-20201, TDK continues to expand the SmartSonic™ product family which enhance everyday objects making them greener, safer, and more aware of the surrounding environment,” said Massimo Mascotto, Director of Product Marketing, Chirp, a TDK group company. “In line with the strong shift driven by the recent pandemic, the sensors allow the implementation of touchless control for appliances located in public areas, such as factories, schools, train stations and airports, thus enabling increased personal safety.”

ICU-20201

The ICU-20201 MEMS sensor provides accurate range measurements to targets up to 5m away.

ICU-10201

The ICU-10201 MEMS sensor provides accurate range measurements to targets up to 1.2m away.

Differentiating from infrared sensors, TDK’s ultrasonic time-of-flight sensor measurements are achieved in any lighting condition, including full sunlight, and provides millimeter-level accuracy, independent of the target’s color and optical transparency.

The ICU-10201 and ICU-20201 in an ultra-compact package footprint of 3.5 × 3.5 mm² are available for immediate sampling.