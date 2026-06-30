Web tool helps optimize antenna placement on PCBs

KYOCERA AVX has released Antenna Integrator Studio, a web-based RF engineering tool for antenna selection and PCB placement in wireless product designs. The tool allows engineers to enter PCB size, antenna count, target frequency bands and optimization priorities, then review candidate antenna positions with performance data including efficiency, return loss, peak gain and radiation patterns. It also supports DXF and 3D file downloads for PCB integration and can help reduce design iterations in applications including consumer electronics, automotive, medical, IIoT, telecommunications and high-speed networking.