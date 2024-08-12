Wi-Fi 7 and private 5G networks: co-existence or competition?

Integrating Wi-Fi 7 with private 5G in CPE devices can help ensure reliable, gigabit-level speeds, robust security, and centralized management across diverse deployment scenarios.

Delivering high speeds and low latency, private 5G and Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) networks offer efficient spectrum use and robust security for a wide range of demanding applications. What are the key 5G and Wi-Fi 7 technical specifications, advantages and limitations, and primary use cases? How does integrating 5G with Wi-Fi 7 in customer premises equipment (CPE) can help ensure reliable, gigabit-level coverage?

Wi-Fi 7: From 46 Gbps to 4K QAM

Launched in early 2024 by the Wi-Fi Alliance, Wi-Fi 7 (Figure 1) delivers extremely high throughput (EHT) with (theoretical) peak speeds up to 46 Gbps. The latest wireless standard efficiently supports many demanding, low latency use cases, from healthcare, Industrial IoT (IIoT), and 8K streaming to eSports, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). Wi-Fi 7 achieves significantly higher data rates compared to its Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E predecessors with new Modulation and Coding Scheme (MCS) indexes 12 to 15, 4096-quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM), and wider 320 MHz channels.

In enterprise-grade implementations, Wi-Fi 7 routers and access points (APs) simultaneously communicate with thousands of devices in crowded environments using advanced Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) and multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) techniques. Wi-Fi 7 devices significantly improve throughput and reduce latency, harnessing new Multi-Link Operation (MLO) capabilities to simultaneously transmit data across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands.

Wi-Fi 7 divides each band into channels:

4 GHz band: 11 channels of 20 MHz each.

5 GHz band: 45 channels, combinable into 40 or 80 MHz.

6-GHz band: 60 channels, up to 320 MHz.

Wi-Fi 7 employs multiple resource units (MRUs) to allocate different bandwidths to various devices, multi-link single radio (eMLSR) protocols to efficiently switch between bands, and spectrum puncturing to dynamically access non-contiguous frequency bands without interference. Notably, MLO introduces a unified high-level MAC address across the three radio bands for encryption keys. Known as a MAC-SAP endpoint or Multi-Link Device (MLD) address, this configuration maintains a single key, simplifying encryption management and reducing latency.

Exploring private 5G networks

Operating across a wide range of frequency bands from 410 MHz to 71 GHz, private 5G networks provide connectivity across limited and extensive geographic areas. Incorporating infrastructure based on customized 5G New Radio (NR) standards and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), private 5G networks can achieve (theoretical) top data rates of 20 Gbps and are often designed to meet specific requirements and performance parameters.

5G millimeter wave (mmWave), for example, plays an essential role in enabling private 5G networks and fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments. Operating at high frequencies (24 GHz to 40 GHz), 5G mmWave (Figure 2) delivers multi-gigabit speeds, massive bandwidth, and ultra-high data rates in dense urban environments. To overcome range limitations and ensure extensive coverage, mmWave relies on small cells, Massive MIMO, beamforming, and adaptive beam tracking. It is especially effective for high-data-throughput applications such as 4K or 8K video streaming, VR, augmented reality (AR), and gaming.

5G Sub-6 GHz, which delivers lower peak speeds and bandwidth compared to mmWave, strikes a balance between the broad coverage of traditional cellular bands and the high capacity of mmWave frequencies. Crucial for 5G private networks, this spectrum range bolsters signal propagation, allowing signals to travel farther and penetrate buildings more effectively than mmWave. Sub-6 GHz boosts signal strength and data rates with Massive MIMO and advanced beamforming, while carrier aggregation increases bandwidth and data throughput, optimizing spectral efficiency with orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) and 256-QAM for higher bit transmission per symbol. Low band 5G networks, operating below 1 GHz and at sub-300 Mbps speeds, provide expansive coverage over hundreds of square miles for agricultural monitoring and rural internet access.

Additional 5G standards used in private 5G networks include:

5G RedCap: bridges the gap between 5G NR and legacy LTE-M and NB-IoT standards. The pared-down 5G NR standard supports network slicing and precise positioning, simplifying device design while reducing antenna count, power consumption, and costs. Achieving downlink rates of 100-220 Mbps, 5G RedCap provides a cost-effective alternative to ultra-low latency (URLLC) for private 5G networks.

URLLC: achieves sub-millisecond latency and 99.999% reliability with features such as Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Transmission Time Intervals (TTI), advanced modulation, and robust error correction.

5G-Advanced: supports deterministic networks with time-sensitive features that guarantee almost zero packet loss rates and bounded latency. This upcoming standard extends mid-band frequency between 7GHz and 24GHz, facilitates signal timing with centimeter-level accuracy, and introduces new power-saving features.

The 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) defines four private 5G deployment models. Offering maximum security and control, the SNPN model ensures complete isolation from public networks, while the PNI-NPN model shares part of the radio access network (RAN) with mobile network operators (MNOs), maintaining non-public network data on-site. The shared RAN and control plane model keep non-public network (NPN) data on-premises, ensuring security and control through access point names (APN) or network slicing. Lastly, the NPN hosted by public network model deploys the NPN within the public network infrastructure, leveraging APN or comprehensive network slicing for integration.

Advantages and limitations of private 5G and Wi-Fi 7 networks



Private 5G networks incorporate a RAN, mobile core, macro or small cells, and SIM/eSIM-enabled devices. While these networks offer customized implementations for specific requirements, they can be costly and time-consuming. In contrast, Wi-Fi seamlessly and cost-effectively supports most consumer, enterprise, and Industry 4.0 devices using plug-and-play routers, APs, and switches. Wi-Fi, however, has more limited customization options compared to private 5G.

Often the de-facto choice for many homes, offices, and public spaces, Wi-Fi routers and APs (Figure 3) provide high-speed, low-cost access for enterprise applications, streaming, and gaming. It also supports IIoT, medical, and educational use cases. With an effective range of about 2,000 square feet, Wi-Fi 7 operates across three radio bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz), significantly boosting performance with improved throughput, coexistence, and low latency.

Although 5G and Wi-Fi 7 both support multiple frequency bands, private 5G networks are particularly ideal for connected vehicles, autonomous drones, smart agriculture, warehouses (Figure 4), and mining facilities. These networks maintain continuous connectivity across broader areas, (optionally) interfacing with public 5G networks and satellites.

Private 5G networks excel in large-scale deployments, offering extensive coverage, low latency, and seamless roaming, particularly in smart cities, stadiums, and outdoor venues. IIoT and medical applications also benefit from the high-speed capabilities of 5G URLLC. Besides providing broader coverage, private 5G networks outperform Wi-Fi in other areas, such as higher device capacity, more effective signal penetration, and lower latency.

5G and Wi-Fi 7: integration and management

IDC forecasts there will be 230 million Wi-Fi 7 devices in the market by the end of 2024, increasing to more than 2 billion by 2028. Integrating 5G capabilities with Wi-Fi 7 in customer premises equipment (CPE) can help enterprise networks more efficiently, cost-effectively, and securely support a wider range of complementary use cases and devices.

For example, while private 5G networks excel in outdoor connectivity over long distances, indoor obstacles may negatively impact cellular signals. Solutions such as Vantiva’s NaviGate 5G app and indoor 5G antenna systems can compensate by effectively positioning and optimizing s. In parallel, Wi-Fi 7 can ensure gigabit-level connectivity, with beamforming and wider channels reducing dead zones and providing a robust signal to CPE devices in hard-to-reach areas. Lastly, Wi-Fi 7’s single encryption key feature, combined with 5G’s traffic segmentation and end-to-end encryption capabilities, can further bolster the security of integrated networks.

Enterprises of all sizes can efficiently and centrally manage integrated Wi‑Fi 7 and private 5G networks (Figure 5) for a diverse set of applications. Examples include:

Retailers: use private 5G for mobile point-of-sale terminals and inventory scanners, with Wi-Fi 7 supporting customers, analytics, and IoT devices.

Manufacturers: deploy Wi-Fi 7 for IIoT and supply chain tracking, harnessing private 5G for power tools, automated high-speed robotics, and machine vision.

Public venues: provide Wi-Fi 7 for IoT devices and guests, with private 5G handling ticket scanning and push-to-talk communication.

Health care facilities: implement Wi-Fi 7 for patient records and IoT connectivity, adding private 5G for low-latency applications such as medical telemetry and dedicated staff communication.

Higher education: deliver Wi-Fi 7 to classrooms, dorms, and offices, using private 5G for security camera backhaul and outdoor area coverage during events.

Summary

Wi-Fi 7 delivers extremely high throughput with (theoretical) peak speeds up to 46 Gbps, supporting 8K streaming, immersive AR/VR experiences, and low-latency gaming. Private 5G networks, operating across frequency bands from 410 MHz to 71 GHz, provide seamless connectivity for various applications, including IIoT, healthcare, FWA, and connected vehicles. Additionally, private 5G networks offer customized implementation options, including CBRS, across extensive geographic areas.

References

Guide to Wi-Fi 7 and Private 5G Basics, HPE Aruba

Wi-Fi 7 vs Private 5G: The Next-Gen Wireless Solution to Navigating Connectivity Horizons, HPE Aruba

How 5G RedCap Can Help Accelerate and Simplify 5G Private Network Adoption, MosoLabs

The Synergistic Future of 5G and Wi-Fi 7 in Fixed Wireless Access Devices, Vantiva

5G Versus Wi-Fi 7: Choosing The Right Wireless Technology, Forbes

What is a Private 5G Network? How Does it Work?, 5G Technology World

What Are 5G’s, the Different Types, and How Are They Used?, 5G Technology World

Wi-Fi 7: The Biggest Threat to 5G?, IPLook

What is Wi-Fi 7? Understanding the Latest Generation of Wireless Technology, Extreme Networks

Wi-Fi 7 and Security: What You Need to Know, Ruckus Networks

How Ultra-Wide 320 MHz Channels Allow Wi-Fi 7 to Double Your Data Transfer Rates, Asus