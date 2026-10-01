10BASE-T1S transceivers support compact automotive edge nodes

Microchip Technology has expanded its 10BASE-T1S portfolio with the LAN8679 and LAN8680 PMD transceivers and the LAN8660X/1X/2X endpoint family with integrated transceivers. The LAN8679 uses an Open Alliance 3 Pin (OA3P) interface in an eight-pin VDFN package, while the LAN8680 adds power management, system wake/sleep control and watchdog supervision; the devices support automotive and industrial edge nodes designed to meet AEC-Q100 and ISO 26262 requirements. The LAN8660X/1X/2X family integrates a PMD transceiver into a single-chip Remote Control Protocol solution for control systems, lighting and audio applications. Using 10BASE-T1S multidrop connectivity, the devices allow multiple nodes to share one bus line, reducing wiring requirements and eliminating the need for external PHY components or gateways; the products are available in limited sampling.