800V-to-6V reference design reaches 96% peak efficiency

The 800V DC-to-6V DC reference design from Navitas and Microchip combines Microchip dsPIC33AK Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs), a TA100 CryptoAuthentication™ device and 16 Navitas GaNFast™ NV6034 650 V, 17 mΩ GaN FETs in a stacked half-bridge topology. Designed for AI data center rack power systems, the platform supports direct 800 V DC-to-6 V DC conversion with up to 96% peak efficiency at 1 MHz and a power density of 2,100 W/in³. The reference design includes hardware, software and documentation to support evaluation of power control, security and high-voltage DC conversion architectures.