AI agents automate silicon-to-systems engineering workflows

Synopsys has introduced Synopsys AgentEngineer™ solutions, a portfolio of domain-specific AI agents designed to plan and execute engineering workflows across verification, implementation, analog, manufacturing, simulation and systems development. Built on the Synopsys Autopilot™ Platform, the agents use orchestration, persistent memory, engineering context, governance and secure access controls to support tasks such as coverage closure, software validation, multi-die 3DIC assembly, PPA closure, analog layout and power integrity analysis.