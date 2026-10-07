Automotive MCU supports Full HD dual-display systems

Infineon Technologies AG has introduced the TRAVEO™ T2G CYT4EN microcontroller for automotive instrument clusters and display systems, including two-wheelers. The device supports external LPDDR4 memory, 2.5D graphics, 3D scene rendering, Full HD displays and two simultaneous displays, with boot times below 150 ms and functional safety up to ASIL-B under ISO 26262. It is designed to simplify system implementation by supporting six-layer PCB designs, low-power operation without active cooling and reduced reliance on additional microcontrollers.