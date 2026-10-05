Cloud vs. On-Prems PCB Design: What Growing Teams Should Compare

By Alexsander Tamari, Technical Marketing Engineer, Altium

What works for two engineers sharing a schematic rarely works for a team of twenty.

Passing files around via email threads or a shared network drive is a recipe for disaster; board layouts get overwritten, component libraries quietly drift out of sync, and tracking down changes for compliance turns into an absolute nightmare. Sooner or later, you are forced to make a choice: keep applying sticking plasters to an aging on-premise setup, or shift the whole team to a cloud-based workflow.

You can see this shift happening across the industry. The cloud EDA market hit $4.13 billion in 2025, mostly because teams are desperate to cut down on admin work and keep everyone synced up. But taking your design environment online is a fundamental shift. It forces you to rethink data security, how you buy software, and how your engineers actually sit down and route a board.

Key Takeaways

Cloud platforms eliminate local server headaches and enable true real-time co-design, whereas on-premise setups remain the standard if absolute physical data isolation is non-negotiable.

Scaling a team without creating total chaos requires two things: locking down access controls and enforcing a strict rule that everyone pulls from a single, unified component library.

Buying fixed, perpetual licenses creates bottlenecks when you hire new engineers. Subscription models adapt much better to distributed or growing teams.

How Does Cloud PCB Design Compare to On-Premise Solutions for Enterprise Teams?

This depends entirely on how you handle infrastructure overhead and risk.

On-premise solutions rely on your company’s internal servers. Your IT department handles the installation, server maintenance, VPN access, and manual software update rollouts. This setup delivers strict control over physical data isolation. For highly regulated defense projects, an air-gapped local server is sometimes mandatory.

But keeping data within your four walls carries hidden risks; if a fire, flood, or earthquake hits that building, your servers (and your critical design files) are gone. You also carry the entire burden of vetting vendors, running penetration tests, and fighting off cyber threats. The stakes here are incredibly high. The manufacturing industry faced at least 838 ransomware attacks in 2025 alone. If someone breaches your local network and steals your proprietary PCB layouts or manufacturing files, you lose your competitive edge entirely.

Cloud environments shift this heavy IT and security burden to a dedicated third party. Instead of relying on a single physical room, your data is protected by geographic redundancy. It is distributed across multiple secure data centers, meaning a localized physical disaster will not cause operational downtime. Engineers can log in from anywhere and access a single source of truth, and security is handled by the provider using enterprise-grade authentication and data encryption. Cloud setups use SSO and event logs to identify and mitigate security risks, while specialized provider teams handle continuous security patching and compliance audits behind the scenes. This creates a secure, structured environment that protects your intellectual property without slowing your engineers down.

Which PCB Design Platforms Support Simultaneous Multi-User Editing on the Same Design?

If you rely on legacy desktop software, you already know the frustration of file-locking. One person opens the board to route a few traces, and the entire team is locked out until they hit save. When the clock is ticking on a product release, waiting your turn to edit a layout is brutal, and working in these silos is also incredibly expensive. Lifecycle Insights found that companies average 2.8 board respins per project, with each of those mistakes costing about $46,000.

Shifting the workspace to the cloud changes the rules entirely. Rather than queuing up and taking turns, professional platforms like Altium enable genuine concurrent co-authoring. Multiple engineers can jump into the exact same board layout simultaneously, merging their work as they go.

You also stop playing a guessing game with the mechanical team. Because the ECAD and MCAD environments share live data, you can actually see if a component is going to hit the enclosure while you are still placing it. Finding a clearance issue on your screen is a five-minute fix. Finding it after you just paid for a physical prototype is a disaster.

How Do I Evaluate a PCB Design Platform for a Hardware Team That Is Scaling From 5 to 20 Engineers?

A practical approach is to look at the underlying structure. When you have a handful of engineers, simple verbal communication keeps things running. At 20 engineers, you need strict version control, component lifecycle management, and clear review processes. You have to establish a people structure by setting up groups with standardized access controls based on roles or teams.

You should look for tools that offer configurable workflows like Altium Agile Teams. This allows you to automate design review, part request, and project creation workflows for controlled repeatability. You also need robust library access control to enforce part management with permissions and version protections.

Another major factor is the business model. How does subscription PCB licensing compare to perpetual licensing?

Perpetual licenses are static. You pay a high upfront cost for a specific version of the software; if you hire a new engineer, you buy another seat; upgrades regularly require supplementary fees; and sharing access across global offices can involve confusing server setups.

Subscription licensing is far more flexible, with global access licenses allowing you to distribute work among your globally distributed team without worrying about shared access problems. You can add users as needed, and the software updates automatically, which guarantees everyone is on the exact same version, eliminating file compatibility errors.

Defining the Best Fit for Your Engineers

So, what is the best cloud-based PCB design software? And more specifically, what is the best cloud-based PCB design software for your specific operational scale?

There is no single answer. It depends entirely on your regulatory environment and team size. The best cloud tools for hardware design teams balance speed with the right amount of structure.

Basic cloud storage and simple web tools are fine if your organisation is just dipping its toes in. But fully browser-based platforms inevitably choke as soon as your designs scale up. When you rely on remote servers to do all the heavy lifting, complex boards just create infuriating lag as they chew through bandwidth and processing power. Realistically, serious teams need a hybrid approach. The brutally heavy, compute-intensive routing needs to stay where it belongs: locally on your desktop, whilst the cloud quietly handles the real-time collaboration and data management in the background. Professional platforms build their scalable tiers around this reality. Altium, for instance, scales from a Develop level for standard teamwork, right through to an Agile Teams setup for organisations wrestling with complex, multi-board systems.

Beyond team structure and routing, data management is the next major hurdle. Engineers also spend a significant amount of time searching for components. A strong cloud platform should manage BOM data in a dynamic cloud portal, not in static spreadsheets. It should bring component data directly to where engineers design PCBs. By integrating up-to-date supply chain intelligence, like Octopart data, directly into the ECAD environment, teams can catch out-of-stock or high-risk parts during the schematic phase. This saves you from wasting hours comparing prices on distributor websites and prevents supply chain surprises before they reach the manufacturing stage.

Here is how key capabilities generally compare when evaluating options:

Capability On-Premises (Traditional) Cloud Advanced Cloud IT Setup High overhead, VPNs needed Zero setup, out-of-the-box Zero setup, SSO integration Multi-user Routing File locked to one user Basic version control Concurrent PCB co-authoring BOM Management Manual spreadsheets Real-time syncing AI-driven change impact analysis Access Control Local active directory Basic workspace sharing Advanced permissions & event logs Requirements Managed in separate docs Requirements traceability Advanced verification management

Transitioning Your Legacy Data

Many scaling teams find themselves stuck using older, disconnected software. How do I migrate an existing PCB project from Eagle or KiCad into a professional ECAD platform?

Porting an old design over is rarely plug-and-play. You run the legacy schematic and board files through a native importer, but you shouldn’t assume the translation worked perfectly. The software will inevitably make a mistake. You really have to dig in and manually verify that your schematic symbols still map correctly to the physical footprints, or you’ll end up with a broken board.

Migrating your libraries is just as critical as migrating the project files. Instead of importing hundreds of unverified local files, use the transition to build a clean, cloud-hosted component library. These libraries ensure all designers use approved templates and current components. It is much easier to standardize and clean BOMs (resolving duplicates and inconsistencies) when everyone works from the exact same library.

Scaling a hardware team is difficult enough without fighting your own design tools. Moving to a cloud-based structure gives you the visibility and control needed to keep production moving forward.

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