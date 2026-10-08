Four-port VNA and MIMO sync expand PXI RF test

Emerson has added a four-port vector network analyzer (VNA) to its NI PXI platform and released synchronization-focused software updates for its vector signal transceiver (VST). The aim is to let engineers test multiport and MIMO devices without assembling separate instruments for each measurement.

Wireless designs now rely on multiple RF paths, synchronized radios, and distributed architectures. That means characterizing how paths interact across a system, not just how individual components behave. The NI PXIe-5633 extends NI’s PXI network analysis to four ports so that engineers can capture multiport S-parameters on more complex devices.

Software enhancements to the NI PXIe-5860 VST address MIMO, multichannel, and timing-sensitive applications. The focus is keeping multiple channels aligned, which matters for any test involving several transmitters or receivers working together.

The two instruments can also share a test setup. Engineers can run S-parameter characterization and modulated RF measurements through a single RF connection in one PXI system. That reduces the number of instruments and setups needed and keeps one automation path from design validation through production.

Target applications include semiconductor validation, advanced wireless research, and aerospace and defense systems, particularly those built on multi-antenna, multichannel, and software-defined architectures.

Emerson is demonstrating a 4×4 MIMO setup using the NI PXIe-5860 and the four-port VNA at European Microwave Week, booth A40B.