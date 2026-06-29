Programmable clock generator supports PCIe Gen7 timing

SiTime has announced the Chorus™ 2 programmable clock generator for systems that combine FPGAs, ASICs, GPUs and CPUs in AI, high-performance computing, networking and industrial platforms. The device can replace up to 8 or 12 discrete oscillators or clock signals with a single part, supports up to 20 custom configurations and offers up to 8 or 12 outputs with independent frequencies, including four independent spread spectrum clocks and PCIe Gen7 compliance. Designed to reduce board space, power use and timing complexity, Chorus™ 2 also provides jitter below 110 fs at 156.25 MHz and supports pin-to-pin replacement in existing designs.