Agentic AI takes on embedded code migration

Texas Instruments has expanded the agentic AI framework in its CCStudio development ecosystem. The target is a known weakness of general-purpose AI coding tools: they don’t know the hardware. Without device-specific context, models guess at pin assignments, peripheral settings, and timing. The result is plausible code that doesn’t work.

TI’s fix uses Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to feed the agent SDKs, pin configurations, peripheral data, and board-specific details. The framework retrieves only the context relevant to the task, which TI says cuts latency and token costs.

The MCP servers also expose the IDE’s core functions: project import and build, SysConfig device configuration, serial communication, and live debug access to execution control, breakpoints, memory, and registers on real hardware. An agent can generate code, configure peripherals, build, flash, and debug without the developer switching tools. A setup wizard handles agent selection, credentials, and MCP server registration. The framework runs in CCStudio IDE and CCStudio for VS Code, works with industry-standard agents and models, and supports on-premise deployment for teams whose code can’t leave the network.

The most concrete piece is a device migration skill. Prompted to move code from another vendor’s MCU to a compatible TI device, an orchestrator dispatches subagents by phase. An analyzer identifies the source device and its peripherals. A planner builds an ordered roadmap. Others create the project, configure peripherals, port code and API calls, and iterate through build errors. TI claims this cuts migration from months to days, or hours for simpler projects. Actual results will depend on how cleanly the source code maps to the target.

Support covers TI’s general-purpose and real-time MCUs, wireless connectivity devices, and radar SoCs. CCStudio is a free download from TI.com. TI is demonstrating the tools at electronica 2026, Hall C4, Booth 159.