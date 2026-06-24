edge lab LIVE! seeking engineering-focused electronica speaker submissions

edge lab LIVE! @ electronica 2026 has opened its Call for Participation for a technical conference focused on embedded systems, IoT, edge AI, and secure software development. The event takes place on November 12, 2026, during electronica 2026 in Munich, Germany, with all presentations delivered in English.

The program is centered on practical engineering content that attendees can immediately apply, rather than marketing or purely theoretical discussions. Key conference themes include:

• Open-source software and open standards, including Zephyr Project, Yocto Project, and open hardware interoperability.

• Edge and Physical AI, covering energy-efficient inference, cross-platform AI deployment, hardware/software optimization, and lessons learned from real-world implementations.

• Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) implementation, with a focus on security features, vulnerability management, supplier readiness, open-source collaboration, and practical compliance strategies.

The conference welcomes 15-minute lightning talks, 25-minute technical deep dives, and 25-minute panel sessions. Sponsored hands-on workshops (60–90 minutes) are also available.

The Program Committee is looking for presentations from embedded Linux and firmware developers, product and security engineers, tooling developers, open-source maintainers, and compliance specialists. Successful proposals should emphasize real engineering experience, demonstrations, implementation details, and actionable takeaways while avoiding product marketing and high-level compliance overviews.

Important dates: • CFP opens: June 10, 2026 • CFP closes: July 31, 2026 • Acceptance notifications: August 14, 2026 • Event: November 12, 2026

Proposals must be submitted through the Pretalx CFP portal and will undergo peer review using criteria such as technical relevance, practical value, originality, presentation quality, and ecosystem impact.



More info here: