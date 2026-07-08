S-parameters and distributed impedance: part 3

An S-parameter matrix represents the ratios of a network’s incident and emitted waveforms.

We concluded part 2 of this series with a look at surge impedance, and we began considering what happens when we launch a signal into a transmission line. Figure 1 shows the basic setup, where we have a transmission line of characteristic impedance Z 0 applying a signal to a device under test (DUT) with an input impedance Z IN .

Figure 1. A voltage source VS applies a signal to a DUT through a transmission line. (Image: Rick Nelson)

Q: What are the possibilities when we apply the signal?

A: If the DUT is a single-port device such as an antenna or dummy load, it can absorb the signal or reflect some or all of it back to the source. If the DUT is a multiport device, it can pass all or some of the signal on to downstream devices and reflect the remainder back to the source.

Q: Where do S-parameters come in?

A: Let’s take a closer look at our DUT from the figure. As shown in Figure 2, the DUT is a two-port device with incident voltage waves a 1 and a 2 applied to ports 1 and 2, respectively, while b 1 and b 2 represent waves reflected from or transmitted through ports 1 and 2, respectively.

Figure 2. S-parameters are ratios of voltage waves incident on and emanating from a DUT’s ports. (Image: Rick Nelson)

The S-parameters, then, are simply the ratios of incident and emitted waves, as shown by the equations in Figure 2. They are usually expressed in matrix form, where an n by n matrix represents an n-port network. For our two-port network, the matrix is

For the two-port case, s 11 is also called the input reflection coefficient; s 21 , the forward transmission coefficient; s 12 , the reverse transmission coefficient; and s 22 , the reverse reflection coefficient. S-parameters are complex numbers having both magnitude and phase components, with the magnitude typically expressed in decibels.

Q: What causes the matrix format to be more suitable for the RF/microwave domain compared with low-frequency circuits?

A: Nothing. Recall in a recent series, we used a matrix format so we could use an online solver to solve Kirchhoff loop and node equations. In fact, we can characterize any circuit at any frequency using matrices, with low-frequency circuits lending themselves to Z-parameter analysis, where the letter Z (for impedance) takes the place of each letter S in the above matrix. For a two-port network, Z-parameters take this form:

Consider the simple circuit in Figure 3. For this circuit, z 11 equals v 1 divided by i 1 with port 2 open-circuited, or 7.8 kW, and z 22 equals v 2 divided by i 2 with port 1 open-circuited, or 6.8 kW. z 12 equals v 1 divided by i 2 for i 1 equals 0, and z 21 equals v 2 divided by i 1 for i 2 equals 0, with z 12 and z 21 both also equaling 6.8 kW.

Figure 3. A Z-parameter matrix can describe this simple circuit. (Image: Rick Nelson)

We can use these values to construct a Z-parameter matrix equation and solve problems such as, what is v 2 if v 1 equals 1 V and i 2 is zero?

We can solve this equation as follows:

So this is a pretty complicated way of solving a simple voltage-divider problem, but it demonstrates that the matrix approach isn’t limited to RF/microwaves. In fact, if you have an S-parameter matrix, you can convert it to a Z-parameter matrix, and vice versa. Twenty-five years ago, I wrote an article[1] providing more details on the relationship between S-parameters and Z-parameters. In general, we use Z-parameters for low-frequency circuits, because it’s relatively easy to apply voltages to or insert currents into low-frequency circuit nodes and measure the responses. But when signal wavelengths shrink to the dimensions of our circuit, it becomes easier to apply a waveform and measure the resulting reflected and transmitted signals, and we use matched impedances instead of the open circuits we use for constructing Z-parameter descriptions.

Q: How exactly do we measure S-parameters—that is, what equipment do we need?

A: The vector network analyzer is the instrument of choice. We’ll conclude this series next time with a look at the details of making measurements.

Reference

What are S-parameters, anyway? EDN

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