At electronica this week: get hands-on with the technologies shaping the intelligent edge

What’s the best way to learn what’s driving the next generation of embedded and edge AI systems? It’s getting hands-on experience with the hardware and software needed for the world’s most challenging connected applications.

edge lab LIVE! at electronic 2026 offers a workshop-centric program built by leaders in the open-source embedded software community who spend their days bringing up, porting to, and deploying applications on real embedded hardware.

Taking place November 10–13 in Hall C5, edge lab LIVE! combines a 70+ seat technical conference with hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, and an exhibition area focused on practical engineering and real-world development.

The program tackles some of the most important challenges facing embedded developers today, including:

building and deploying edge AI models and optimizing compute performance;

embedded Linux, firmware and RTOS development;

industrial AI design considerations; and

cybersecurity and compliance with the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

At the center of edge lab LIVE! are hands-on workshops built around live integrations of embedded hardware and software into working prototypes. Led by experienced technical trainers and industry experts, the workshops put target hardware, development platforms, software and tools directly into developers’ hands.

Leading innovators including NXP, Renesas, Avnet and Tria offer a truly unique opportunity to engineers. Through a series of workshops, engineers can build, configure, test and troubleshoot alongside experts from these companies as they experience firsthand how individual technologies fit into complete embedded and edge AI systems.

Recognized experts working across the embedded ecosystem bring additional technical depth to attendees of the edge lab LIVE! conference program. Shawn Hymel brings his hands-on perspective to IoT and edge AI, while Michael Opdenacker, Josef Holzmayer and Iain Menzies-Runciman share their expertise in embedded Linux. Marta Rybczynska leads the conversation around embedded security and CRA readiness, with Martin Lampacher addressing firmware and RTOS development and Kudzai Manditereza bringing a focus on industrial AI.

Together, these topics reflect the increasingly interconnected nature of embedded development. Building an intelligent edge product requires more than just choosing a processor or component. Developers must integrate compute, connectivity, operating systems, AI frameworks, firmware, security, standards and development tools into systems that perform reliably in real-world environments.

Explore the technical program and reserve your workshop seat at edgelablive.com.