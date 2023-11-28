1,000-hour X2 class interference suppression capacitors meet demanding 85/85 THB test

Cornell Dubilier, a division of Knowles Corporation, recently introduced the new MXT Series Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor. Designed to suppress conducted electromagnetic/radio frequency interference (EMI/RFI) at a circuit’s power input, the MXT Series is perfect for use in harsh environments, having met the demanding 85/85 THB (Temperature, Humidity, Bias) test requirements. Class X2 capacitors, like the MXT, are typically connected across the AC input to prevent interference from spreading through power lines or other devices on the same circuit.

The MXT offers a wide selection of capacitance values, ranging from 0.1 to 40 µF, at 305 Vac and 50/60Hz. It can operate within a temperature range of -40°C to +110°C. The durable box-style plastic case and epoxy seal are both UL 94V-0 flame retardant. Additionally, the metalized polypropylene-film construction is self-healing, ensuring added reliability.

As the latest addition to Cornell Dubilier’s 85/85 THB-rated film capacitor lineup, the MXT has successfully passed accelerated testing at 85° C heat with 85% relative humidity and an applied rated voltage for 1,000 hours. These extreme tests effectively simulate the harsh operating conditions that many commercial and industrial applications may encounter.

EMI/RFI suppression can play an important role in many different commercial and industrial product applications. These include motors, AMR (Automated Meter Readers), Class 3 EV charging stations, solar micro-inverters, UPS, power supplies, industrial controls, and appliances. In these applications, the MXT serves two crucial functions: it filters out powerline noise to prevent it from affecting powered devices, and it prevents noise generated within a product from being carried to the power mains. Additionally, should the device fail, there is no shock hazard.

The MXT can also be used as a safe means of coupling a receiving circuit to an external antenna. In the event of a fault in an RF circuit, the MXT can block potential electrical shock hazards.

MXT Series capacitors are available now from Cornell Dubilier’s authorized distributors.