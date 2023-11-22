Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Electro Static Discharge impact on LEDs can be more serious than you see

By Leave a Comment

We have all been there, it is a cool winter night, the heat is blazing, you walk across the room to turn on the light and ZAP. You have just experienced several 1000 volts from an electrostatic discharge (ESD). While most of us have survived this several hundred if not thousands of times, your LEDs may not be so fortunate. In this white paper from Dialight, you will learn how choosing the proper SMT LED for your application can provide additional safeguards against the impacts of electrostatic discharge during assembly and in the field.

Sponsored content by Dialight

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy