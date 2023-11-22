Electro Static Discharge impact on LEDs can be more serious than you see

We have all been there, it is a cool winter night, the heat is blazing, you walk across the room to turn on the light and ZAP. You have just experienced several 1000 volts from an electrostatic discharge (ESD). While most of us have survived this several hundred if not thousands of times, your LEDs may not be so fortunate. In this white paper from Dialight, you will learn how choosing the proper SMT LED for your application can provide additional safeguards against the impacts of electrostatic discharge during assembly and in the field.
