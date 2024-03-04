Connectors Enabling the Evolution of AR/VR/MR Devices

By Kevin Chen, Product Marketer, I-PEX

In recent years, the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality device market has grown and expanded as devices become more affordable, smaller in size, lighter weight, and offer improved image quality and refresh rates.

VR MR AR Characteristic Real-world 100% blocking

+ 100% virtual reality Camera Passthrough/ Optical see-through

+ Partially virtual reality No real world blocking

+ 2D Graphics Immersion Feeling High High/Normal Low Graphics 2D ＆ 3D 2D ＆ 3D 2D only

AR/VR/MR Design Challenges

At present, there are very few AR/VR/MR products suitable for long-term use that offer ease of operation and comfort for the user. There are two main reasons for this:

Power supply limitations : Battery power capacity limitations prevent continuous use for extended periods of time.

Battery power capacity limitations prevent continuous use for extended periods of time. Physical strain : For VR/MR devices, improvements in image quality, weight reduction and size reduction are needed. And, issues related to movement restrictions need to be resolved. These challenges are addressed below.

1. Improved Image Quality

Technology to improve image quality is the most important to enhance immersion in displays. The refresh rate and number of pixels of the displays are increasing rapidly, which increases the amount of information that can be transmitted within a unit of time. This requires a high-speed transmit solution.

Display technology specification roadmap:

A. Increased number of pixels

B. Faster refresh rate

C. Faster response speed

2. Weight and Size Reduction

Devices worn on the head obviously put a strain on users when worn for long periods of time. In order to reduce this burden, it is important to reduce the weight of devices. The right components, including connectors, contribute to the lightweight design of devices enabling them to be compact and lightweight, yet still offer high-speed transmission.

3. Elimination of Movement Restrictions

Conventional VR head-mounted displays (HMDs) require several cables to be connected between the HMD and the main unit for the purpose of stable signal reception and power supply. This can make it extremely difficult for game players. The latest HMDs are mainly stand-alone models with built-in batteries. They operate using a wireless technology for high-speed signals and are generally cableless, dramatically reducing operational limitations of players. Micro RF coaxial connectors and board-to-board FPC connectors contribute to stable reception of internal connection signals, such as Wi-Fi and 5G, which are typical wireless communications standards.

Connectors for AR/VR/MR Devices

Connectors can contribute to both device miniaturization and high-speed transmission within AR/VR/MR devices. Therefore, selecting the right connectors is crucial.

Example of appropriate connector products for an AR device:

Example of appropriate connector products for a VR device:

The market for AR/VR/MR is expected to grow significantly in the future, enabled by the improvement in the sense of immersion in virtual reality. With the pursuit of higher image quality, smaller size, and lighter weight AR/VR/MR devices, connectors can contribute greatly to the design of these wearable devices that are both smaller and transmit data faster.

Sponsored content by I-PEX