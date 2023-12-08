Making Rugged and Reliable Connections

A Trusted Supplier of Rugged and Reliable Miniaturized Connectors

By Heilind in partnership with Molex

Evolving consumer demands and commercial expectations drive the need for smaller, more capable devices and systems. A surge in sensor density to support Internet of Things (IoT) functionality and other emerging features is challenging today’s engineers to design for size without sacrificing performance. At the same time, as complex electronic systems grow more prevalent, electronic components are frequently exposed to harsh environmental conditions, such as vibration, extreme temperature, water, and dust. For many applications, rugged reliability is no longer optional but a requirement.

To shop Rugged and Reliable Connectors, download our RUGGED AND RELIABLE BROCHURE

Sponsored content by Heilind