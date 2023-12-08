Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Making Rugged and Reliable Connections

By Leave a Comment

A Trusted Supplier of Rugged and Reliable Miniaturized Connectors

By Heilind in partnership with Molex

Evolving consumer demands and commercial expectations drive the need for smaller, more capable devices and systems. A surge in sensor density to support Internet of Things (IoT) functionality and other emerging features is challenging today’s engineers to design for size without sacrificing performance. At the same time, as complex electronic systems grow more prevalent, electronic components are frequently exposed to harsh environmental conditions, such as vibration, extreme temperature, water, and dust. For many applications, rugged reliability is no longer optional but a requirement.

To shop Rugged and Reliable Connectors, download our RUGGED AND RELIABLE BROCHURE

Download Solution Guide


Sponsored content by Heilind

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy