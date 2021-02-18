21 AWG utility Twisted Pair cables offer increased data, power and distance combinations

Remee Wire & Cable announced the launch of its new family of 21 AWG utility Twisted Pair (uTP) cables as part of its Activate by Remee Powered Cable Solutions. This innovation is a twisted pair power cable that allows for data and power to run over longer distances than any other twisted pair cable.

Truly a utility cable, the new Activate by Remee uTP cable is 100Ω, RJ45 compatible and can be used for network appliances that require data and power to be delivered to locations that fall outside of the traditional Ethernet ring topology. This encompasses many more potential applications than PoE or powered cables can provide, such as:

Cameras

Thermostats

PoE Lighting

PoE Type 1, 2, 3 and 4 devices in the IoT

Industrial factory floor

The original PoE benefit remains true today: Users can save on electrical outlets and dedicated low voltage power cable installations by running power over their data cables instead, but Category twisted pair cables are limited to 328-foot maximum length. As the industry trends toward powering more networked devices than ever, Activate™ by Remee, has been created to respond to this growing demand with a wide selection of cabling solutions to meet the different needs of various cable runs. Whether for a commercial LAN, customer premise cabling project, municipal WLAN, or an industrial factory floor network, Activate™ by Remee provides the right Powered Cable Solution for each unique application.

Some key features of this new line of uTP cables include:

Riser, Plenum, OSP and LSZH versions

Utilizes 21 AWG copper to reduce performance issues caused by heat

Enhanced “headroom” allows for useable bandwidth up to 1Gb/s at extended distances

Ultra-low loss, high speed dielectric

Supports building automation (BAS) and intelligent buildings (IBS) networked devices at distances well beyond the EIA/TIA standards for (Ethernet) Category cabling

Ideal for perimeter range security cameras (PTZ included)

Maximizes the use of available switch ports

Reduces the need for unnecessary Intermediate Distribution Points (IDFs)

In conjunction with this new uTP product launch, is the introduction of a new tool to help installers, contractors, integrators and end users determine:

The distance possible for IEEE 802.3 PoE, where Activate by Remee uTP is used. The power distances possible for various copper conductor sizes. Distances achievable with Activate by Remee Fiber/Copper Composite Cables (PFCS). The data transmission distance associated with these cable types.

Introducing the Activate by Remee Bandwidth / Power Optimization Chart. This useful table factors in the bandwidth and speed requirements of the data cable, along with the power requirements of the cable run, considering Vdc, amps, and wattage. Based on these inputs, the chart reveals the appropriate power distance (in feet) of various copper gauge sizes. This helpful tool also covers the optimized uTP cables to illustrate the distance capabilities for PoE (802.3af), PoE+ (802.3at), PoE++ (802.3bt Type 3), and PoE++ (802.3bt Type 4) where Activate by Remee cable is selected.